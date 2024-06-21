Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 21, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Tell the Truth, Shame the Devil

$2.99

Tell the Truth, Shame the Devil by Melina Marchetta
Get This Deal
The Luckiest Lady in London

$1.99

The Luckiest Lady in London by Sherry Thomas
Get This Deal
The LGBTQ+ History Book

$1.99

The LGBTQ+ History Book by DK
Get This Deal
The Blonde Identity

$1.99

The Blonde Identity by Ally Carter
Get This Deal
Mickey Chambers Shakes It Up

$1.99

Mickey Chambers Shakes It Up by Charish Reid
Get This Deal
Hex and the City

$0.99

Hex and the City by Kate Johnson
Get This Deal
Pretty Things

$1.99

Pretty Things by Janelle Brown
Get This Deal
Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen

$1.99

Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen by Jose Antonio Vargas
Get This Deal
Midnight at the Houdini

$1.99

Midnight at the Houdini by Delilah S. Dawson
Get This Deal
Inciting Joy

$3.99

Inciting Joy by Ross Gay
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Gentle Art of Fortune Hunting

$0.99

The Gentle Art of Fortune Hunting by KJ Charles
Get This Deal
Shades of Grey

$1.99

Shades of Grey by Jasper Fforde
Get This Deal
The Dog Stars

$1.99

The Dog Stars by Peter Heller
Get This Deal
The Imperial Alchemist

$0.99

The Imperial Alchemist by A.H. Wang
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Wow, No Thank You

$1.99

Wow, No Thank You by Samantha Irby
Get This Deal
The Remaking

$0.99

The Remaking by Clay Chapman
Get This Deal
How to Solve Your Own Murder

$5.99

How to Solve Your Own Murder by Kristen Perrin
Get This Deal
The Return

$1.99

The Return by Rachel Harrison
Get This Deal