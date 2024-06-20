Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 20, 2024 Deals Jun 20, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99What's the T? by Juno DawsonGet This Deal$0.99The Imperial Alchemist by A.H. WangGet This Deal $1.99The Dog Stars by Peter HellerGet This Deal$1.99Shades of Grey by Jasper FfordeGet This Deal $3.99A Disappearance in Fiji by Nilima RaoGet This Deal$0.99The Remaking by Clay ChapmanGet This Deal $1.99Wow, No Thank You by Samantha IrbyGet This Deal$0.99The Gentle Art of Fortune Hunting by KJ CharlesGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $5.99How to Solve Your Own Murder by Kristen PerrinGet This Deal$1.99The Return by Rachel HarrisonGet This Deal $1.99Beloved by Toni MorrisonGet This Deal$2.99To Kill a Kingdom by Alexandra ChristoGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa TahirGet This Deal$1.99River Mumma by Zalika Reid-BentaGet This Deal $4.99A Step Past Darkness by Vera KurianGet This Deal$1.99The Mothers by Brit BennettGet This Deal You Might Also Like 9 Unputdownable Books that Will Grip You Till the Last Page Barnes & Noble Just Bought a Beloved Indie Bookstore. Now What? Why Is Midwest Tape/hoopla Creating a New Rating System for Library Purchases? The 10 Most Instagrammable Bookstores in the World 72 of the Best Horror Books, According to Horror Authors The Best New Book Releases Out June 18, 2024