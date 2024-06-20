Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 20, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

What's the T?

$1.99

What's the T? by Juno Dawson
Get This Deal
The Imperial Alchemist

$0.99

The Imperial Alchemist by A.H. Wang
Get This Deal
The Dog Stars

$1.99

The Dog Stars by Peter Heller
Get This Deal
Shades of Grey

$1.99

Shades of Grey by Jasper Fforde
Get This Deal
A Disappearance in Fiji

$3.99

A Disappearance in Fiji by Nilima Rao
Get This Deal
The Remaking

$0.99

The Remaking by Clay Chapman
Get This Deal
Wow, No Thank You

$1.99

Wow, No Thank You by Samantha Irby
Get This Deal
The Gentle Art of Fortune Hunting

$0.99

The Gentle Art of Fortune Hunting by KJ Charles
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

How to Solve Your Own Murder

$5.99

How to Solve Your Own Murder by Kristen Perrin
Get This Deal
The Return

$1.99

The Return by Rachel Harrison
Get This Deal
Beloved

$1.99

Beloved by Toni Morrison
Get This Deal
To Kill a Kingdom

$2.99

To Kill a Kingdom by Alexandra Christo
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

An Ember in the Ashes

$1.99

An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir
Get This Deal
River Mumma

$1.99

River Mumma by Zalika Reid-Benta
Get This Deal
A Step Past Darkness

$4.99

A Step Past Darkness by Vera Kurian
Get This Deal
The Mothers

$1.99

The Mothers by Brit Bennett
Get This Deal