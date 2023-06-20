Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 20, 2023 Deals Jun 20, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel Get This Deal $2.99 This Woven Kingdom by Tahereh Mafi Get This Deal $2.99 Dreamland by Sam Quinones Get This Deal $4.99 DUNE: The Graphic Novel by Frank Herbert, Brian Herbert, et al. Get This Deal $2.99 Soul of the Deep by Natasha Bowen Get This Deal $2.99 Saving Ruby King by Catherine Adel West Get This Deal $2.99 Hollow Fires by Samira Ahmed Get This Deal $2.99 The Name of the Rose by Umberto Eco Get This Deal $1.99 Neverworld Wake by Marisha Pessl Get This Deal $1.99 Tipping the Velvet by Sarah Waters Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Reckless Girls by Rachel Hawkins Get This Deal $3.99 Severance by Ling Ma Get This Deal $1.99 Kill The Farm Boy by Kevin Hearne and Delilah S. Dawson Get This Deal $1.99 The Hidden Life of Aster Kelly by Katherine A. Sherbrooke Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Secret History by Donna Tartt Get This Deal $1.99 Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro Get This Deal $1.99 The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson Get This Deal $4.99 Disorientation by Elaine Hsieh Chou Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Philosophical Books That Will Certainly Make You Think The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Watch This, Read That: 9 Great Shows & Films Paired With Equally Great Books Where the Lost Things Go: Lands of Lost Objects in Fantasy Novels Atom-what? A Brief Introduction to the Atompunk Genre The Bookish Life of Molly Ringwald