Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 2, 2024 Deals Jun 2, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $2.99Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl GonzalezGet This Deal$3.99Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive by Stephanie LandGet This Deal $2.99The Ascent by Adam PlantingaGet This Deal$2.99Nightbloom by Peace Adzo MedieGet This Deal $2.99Libertie by Kaitlyn GreenidgeGet This Deal$2.99On The Plus Side by Jenny L. HoweGet This Deal $3.99The Girl Who Fell From The Sky by Heidi W. DurrowGet This Deal$2.99The Art Forger by B.A. ShapiroGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Divine Might by Natalie HaynesGet This Deal$3.99The Island of Missing Trees by Elif ShafakGet This Deal $2.99When Crack Was King: A People's History of a Misunderstood Era by Donovan X. RamseyGet This Deal$3.99How You Get The Girl by Anita KellyGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99Bellies by Nicola DinanGet This Deal$2.99The Tusks of Extinction by Ray NaylerGet This Deal $6.99Rental Person Who Does Nothing: A Memoir by Shoji MorimotoGet This Deal$2.99The Paris Wife by Paula McLainGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Best Book Club Books Out in June 8 Spectacular Backlist Sci-Fi and Fantasy Series Worth Reading 8 YA Books for Fans of Greek Mythology New Historical Fiction for Your Book Club The Best Classic Books (That Are Actually Worth a Read)