Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 2, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deal

Olga Dies Dreaming

$2.99

Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez
Get This Deal
Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive

$3.99

Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive by Stephanie Land
Get This Deal
The Ascent

$2.99

The Ascent by Adam Plantinga
Get This Deal
Nightbloom

$2.99

Nightbloom by Peace Adzo Medie
Get This Deal
Libertie

$2.99

Libertie by Kaitlyn Greenidge
Get This Deal
On The Plus Side

$2.99

On The Plus Side by Jenny L. Howe
Get This Deal
The Girl Who Fell From The Sky

$3.99

The Girl Who Fell From The Sky by Heidi W. Durrow
Get This Deal
The Art Forger

$2.99

The Art Forger by B.A. Shapiro
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Divine Might

$1.99

Divine Might by Natalie Haynes
Get This Deal
The Island of Missing Trees

$3.99

The Island of Missing Trees by Elif Shafak
Get This Deal
When Crack Was King: A People's History of a Misunderstood Era

$2.99

When Crack Was King: A People's History of a Misunderstood Era by Donovan X. Ramsey
Get This Deal
How You Get The Girl

$3.99

How You Get The Girl by Anita Kelly
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Bellies

$2.99

Bellies by Nicola Dinan
Get This Deal
The Tusks of Extinction

$2.99

The Tusks of Extinction by Ray Nayler
Get This Deal
Rental Person Who Does Nothing: A Memoir

$6.99

Rental Person Who Does Nothing: A Memoir by Shoji Morimoto
Get This Deal
The Paris Wife

$2.99

The Paris Wife by Paula McLain
Get This Deal