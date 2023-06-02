Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 2, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

An Impossible Imposter
$1.99 An Impossible Imposter by Deanna Raybourn
Ithaca
$2.99 Ithaca by Claire North
Shakespeare: The World as Stage
$1.99 Shakespeare: The World as Stage by Bill Bryson
Nowhere Girl: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood
$1.99 Nowhere Girl: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood by Cheryl Diamond
Wild Rain
$1.99 Wild Rain by Beverly Jenkins
Fresh Ink: An Anthology
$1.99 Fresh Ink: An Anthology by Lamar Giles (editor)
This America: The Case for the Nation
$1.99 This America: The Case for the Nation by Jill Lepore
The Lady's Guide to Celestial Mechanics
$1.99 The Lady's Guide to Celestial Mechanics by Olivia Waite
The Warmth of Other Suns
$1.99 The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson
The House of the Spirits
$1.99 The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende
Girl, Forgotten
$2.99 Girl, Forgotten by Karin Slaughter
Wicked As You Wish
$1.99 Wicked As You Wish by Rin Chupeco
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Disordered Cosmos
$3.99 The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein
Heartbreaker
$1.99 Heartbreaker by Sarah MacLean
Magic Lessons
$1.99 Magic Lessons by Alice Hoffman
Hope and Other Dangerous Pursuits
$2.99 Hope and Other Dangerous Pursuits by Laila Lalami
Previous Daily Deals

The Witch's Heart
$2.99 The Witch's Heart by Genevieve Gornichec
Roses, in the Mouth of a Lion
$3.99 Roses, in the Mouth of a Lion by Bushra Rehman
You've Lost a Lot of Blood
$0.99 You've Lost a Lot of Blood by Eric LaRocca
Wintersmith
$1.99 Wintersmith by Terry Pratchett
