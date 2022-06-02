Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 2, 2022

The Boardwalk Bookshop by Susan Mallery

Today's Featured Deals

The Invention of Nature
$1.99 The Invention of Nature by Andrea Wulf 
The Candy House
$5.99 The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
Not So Pure and Simple
$1.99 Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles
Dare Me
$3.99 Dare Me by Megan Abbott
I Can't Date Jesus
$1.99 I Can't Date Jesus by Michael Arceneaux
Upright Women Wanted
$2.99 Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey
Don't Call Us Dead
$2.99 Don't Call Us Dead by Danez Smith
The Wee Free Men
$1.99 The Wee Free Men by Terry Pratchett
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

After I Do
$1.99 After I Do by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Red, White, and Royal Blue
$2.99 Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
Previous Daily Deals

When Two Feathers Fell From The Sky by Margaret Verble for $4.99

All These Bodies by Kendare Blake for $2.99

Crooked Hallelujah by Kelli Jo Ford for $2.99

Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor for $2.99

The Third Rainbow Girl by Emma Copley Eisenberg for $3.99

All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson for $2.99

No One is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood for $2.99

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern for $2.99

One True Loves by Elise Bryant for $1.99

Far From the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson fo $2.99

20th Century Ghosts by Joe Hill for $4.99

Polaris Rising by Jessie Mihalik for $1.99

Nimona by Noelle Stevenson for $1.99

Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan for $1.99

Dark Rise by C. S. Pacat for $1.99

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu for $4.99

When You Get the Chance by Tom Ryan & Robin Stevenson by $1.99

Heartsick by Chelsea Cain for $3.99

Dreadful Company by Vivian Shaw for $1.99

You Will Know Me by Megan Abbott for $1.99

13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl by Mona Awad for $4.99

Flannery: A Life of Flannery O'Connor by Brad Gooch for $1.99

The Recovering by Leslie Jamison for $2.99

I Know What You Did Last Summer by Lois Duncan for $1.99

