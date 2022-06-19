Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 19, 2022
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
Last Chance Books by Kelsey Rodkey for $2.99
Punching the Air by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam for $1.99
Leah on the Offbeat by Becky Albertalli for $1.99
A Sitting in St. James by Rita Williams-Garcia for $2.99
Mycroft Holmes by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Anna Waterhouse for $1.99
Devil's Chew Toy by Rob Osler for $1.99
Delicate Edible Birds by Lauren Groff for $2.99
The Last Chance Library by Freya Sampson for $1.99
Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs by Jennifer Finney Boylan for $2.99
The Initial Insult by Mindy McGinnis for $2.99
Pumpkin by Julie Murphy for $2.99
Life After Life by Kate Atkinson for $4.99
Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick by Zora Neale Hurston for $2.99
The Lions of Fifth Avenue by Fiona Davis for $1.99
One True Loves by Elise Bryant for $1.99
Real Queer America by Samantha Allen for $4.99
Stay With Me by Ayòbámi Adébáyò for $1.99
Caul Baby by Morgan Jerkins for $1.99
Kate in Waiting by Becky Albertalli for $2.99
The Last Place You Look by Kristen Lepionka for $2.99
The Bodies in the Library by Marty Wingate for $2.99
The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard for $1.99
Cherish Farrah by Bethany C. Morrow for $6.99
The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont for $6.99
Troy: The Greek Myths Reimagined by Stephen Fry for $3.99