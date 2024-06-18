Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 18, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Build Your House Around My Body

$1.99

Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith
Get This Deal
The Road Trip

$1.99

The Road Trip by Beth O'Leary
Get This Deal
Beloved

$1.99

Beloved by Toni Morrison
Get This Deal
Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine

$1.99

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman
Get This Deal
How to Solve Your Own Murder

$5.99

How to Solve Your Own Murder by Kristen Perrin
Get This Deal
The Mothers

$1.99

The Mothers by Brit Bennett
Get This Deal
A Lady for the Duke

$2.99

A Lady for the Duke by Alexis Hall
Get This Deal
The Girls I've Been

$2.99

The Girls I've Been by Tess Sharpe
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

An Ember in the Ashes

$1.99

An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir
Get This Deal
The Cat Who Saved Books

$1.99

The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa, translated by Louise Heal Kawai
Get This Deal
60 Songs That Explain the 90s

$3.99

60 Songs That Explain the 90s by Rob Harvilla
Get This Deal
China Dolls

$1.99

China Dolls by Lisa See
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Love at First Knight

$.99

Love at First Knight by Megan Clawson
Get This Deal
Strange Practice

$2.99

Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw
Get This Deal
Punch Me Up to the Gods

$1.99

Punch Me Up to the Gods by Brian Broome
Get This Deal
Ash

$1.99

Ash by Malinda Lo
Get This Deal