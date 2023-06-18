Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 18, 2023 Deals Jun 18, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Naamah's Curse by Jacqueline Carey Get This Deal $2.99 There Will Come a Darkness by Katy Rose Pool Get This Deal $3.99 Maid by Stephanie Land Get This Deal $2.99 These Impossible Things by Salma El-Wardany Get This Deal $4.99 Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi Get This Deal $2.99 Here's to Us by Becky Albertalli & Adam Silvera Get This Deal $1.99 Offerings by Michael ByungJu Kim Get This Deal $2.99 None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney Get This Deal $3.99 High on the Hog by Jessica B. Harris Get This Deal $3.99 Mythos by Stephen Fry Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Collector's Apprentice by B.A. Shapiro Get This Deal $2.99 Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger Get This Deal $1.99 One Day in December by Josie Silver Get This Deal $2.99 I'm Still Here by Austin Channing Brown Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo Get This Deal $1.99 A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness Get This Deal $2.99 The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow Get This Deal $1.99 The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal You Might Also Like Texas Officially Bans So-Called "Sexually Explicit" Books; Demands Book Ratings from Vendors The Most Popular Books on Goodreads So Far Atom-what? A Brief Introduction to the Atompunk Genre 10 of the Best Sci-Fi Books of Summer 2023 8 Swoon-worthy Korean Romance Novels for K-pop and K-drama Fans Riding the Korean Wave: The Rise of Korean Webtoons