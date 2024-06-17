Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 17, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deal

An Ember in the Ashes

$1.99

An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir
Strange Practice

$2.99

Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw
China Dolls

$1.99

China Dolls by Lisa See
The Cat Who Saved Books

$1.99

The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa, translated by Louise Heal Kawai
She Kills Me: The True Stories of History's Deadliest Women

$2.99

She Kills Me: The True Stories of History's Deadliest Women by Jennifer Wright
60 Songs That Explain the 90s

$3.99

60 Songs That Explain the 90s by Rob Harvilla
Love at First Knight

$.99

Love at First Knight by Megan Clawson
An Olive Grove in Ends

$2.99

An Olive Grove in Ends by Moses McKenzie
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

An Education in Malice

$2.99

An Education in Malice by S. T. Gibson
Ash

$1.99

Ash by Malinda Lo
Punch Me Up to the Gods

$1.99

Punch Me Up to the Gods by Brian Broome
Days of Wonder

$2.99

Days of Wonder by Caroline Leavitt
Previous Daily Deals

Convergence Problems

$2.99

Convergence Problems by Wole Talabi
Flores and Miss Paula

$5.99

Flores and Miss Paula by Melissa Rivero
Queer Villains of Myth and Legend

$1.99

Queer Villains of Myth and Legend by Dan Jones
Infinity Alchemist

$2.99

Infinity Alchemist by Kacen Callender
