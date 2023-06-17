Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 17, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Clockwork Boys
$4.99 Clockwork Boys by T. Kingfisher
The Collector's Apprentice
$1.99 The Collector's Apprentice by B.A. Shapiro
Elatsoe
$2.99 Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger
One Day in December
$1.99 One Day in December by Josie Silver
Seven Kinds of People You Find in Bookshops
$2.99 Seven Kinds of People You Find in Bookshops by Shaun Bythell
I'm Still Here
$2.99 I'm Still Here by Austin Channing Brown
Gods & Monsters
$2.99 Gods & Monsters by Shelby Mahurin
Interpreter Of Maladies
$2.99 Interpreter Of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri
Two Dark Reigns
$2.99 Two Dark Reigns by Kendare Blake
Jackaby
$2.99 Jackaby by William Ritter
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Secret History
$1.99 The Secret History by Donna Tartt
The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks
$1.99 The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Beth O’Leary
Stony the Road
$1.99 Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates Jr
The Forty Elephants
$0.99 The Forty Elephants by Erin Bledsoe
Previous Daily Deals

Last Night at the Telegraph Club
$2.99 Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
A Discovery of Witches
$1.99 A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness
The Once and Future Witches
$2.99 The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow
The Final Girl Support Group
$1.99 The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix
