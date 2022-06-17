Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 17, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

VIZ Media Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by VIZ Media.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

One True Loves by Elise Bryant for $1.99

Real Queer America by Samantha Allen for $4.99

Stay With Me by Ayòbámi Adébáyò for $1.99

Caul Baby by Morgan Jerkins for $1.99

Kate in Waiting by Becky Albertalli for $2.99

The Last Place You Look by Kristen Lepionka for $2.99

The Bodies in the Library by Marty Wingate for $2.99

Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney for $6.99

The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard for $1.99

Cherish Farrah by Bethany C. Morrow for $6.99

The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont for $6.99

Troy: The Greek Myths Reimagined by Stephen Fry for $3.99

Coraline by Neil Gaiman for $1.99

Peaces by Helen Oyeyemi for $4.99

Jay's Gay Agenda by Jason June for $2.99

A Taste of Honey by Kai Ashante Wilson for $2.99

Darius the Great Is Not Okay by Adib Khorram for $2.99

When the Moon Was Ours by Anna-Marie McLemore for $2.99

The Jigsaw Man by Nadine Matheson for $2.99

The Gone Dead by Chanelle Benz for $2.99

We Set the Dark on Fire by Tehlor Kay Mejia for $1.99

The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski for $2.99

The Other Mrs. by Mary Kubica for $2.99

In At The Deep End by Kate Davies for $1.99

The Many Half-Lived Lives of Sam Sylvester by Maya MacGregor for $1.99