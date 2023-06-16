Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 16, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Last Tale of the Flower Bride
$1.99 The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi
The Siren
$2.99 The Siren by Katherine St. John
Your House Will Pay
$1.99 Your House Will Pay by Steph Cha
Monster, She Wrote
$2.99 Monster, She Wrote by Lisa Kröger, Melanie R. Anderson
The Secret History
$1.99 The Secret History by Donna Tartt
Of Curses and Kisses
$1.99 Of Curses and Kisses by Sandhya Menon
The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks
$1.99 The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Beth O’Leary
Stony the Road
$1.99 Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates Jr
The Forty Elephants
$0.99 The Forty Elephants by Erin Bledsoe
Confessions of a Bookseller
$4.99 Confessions of a Bookseller by Shaun Bythell
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Final Girl Support Group
$1.99 The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix
Klara and the Sun
$1.99 Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
Upstream: Selected Essays
$1.99 Upstream: Selected Essays by Mary Oliver
The Magicians
$1.99 The Magicians by Lev Grossman
Previous Daily Deals

Witches of East End
$2.99 Witches of East End by Melissa de la Cruz
The Henna Artist
$2.99 The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi
Disorientation
$4.99 Disorientation by Elaine Hsieh Chou
We Were Never Here
$1.99 We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz
