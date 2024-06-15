Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 15, 2024 Deals Jun 15, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $2.99A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. BrownGet This Deal$1.99The (Fake) Dating Game by Timothy JanovskyGet This Deal $5.99Flores and Miss Paula by Melissa RiveroGet This Deal$2.99Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre by Brandy ColbertGet This Deal $2.99Mr. Flood's Last Resort by Jess KiddGet This Deal$6.99The Last Days of the Midnight Ramblers by Sarah TomlinsonGet This Deal $1.99Queer Villains of Myth and Legend by Dan JonesGet This Deal$1.99The House on Fortune Street by Margot LiveseyGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99To Shape a Dragon's Breath by Moniquill BlackgooseGet This Deal$3.99Honor Among Thieves by Rachel Caine and Ann AguirreGet This Deal $2.99Then She Was Gone by Lisa JewellGet This Deal$2.99Auntie Poldi and the Sicilian Lions by Mario GiordanoGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Silent Came the Monster by Amy Hill HearthGet This Deal$1.99The Possession of Mr. Cave by Matt HaigGet This Deal $2.99Infinity Alchemist by Kacen CallenderGet This Deal$1.99The Butcher of the Forest by Premee MohamedGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Audible's Top Audiobooks of 2024 So Far The Best Books of the Year So Far, According to Amazon 10 Book Club Picks for June 10 Book Club Picks For June 2024, From Mocha Girls Read to GMA Book Club Time To Sleuth: 14 New Mystery, Thriller, and True Crime Books for June 2024