Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 15, 2022
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
Troy: The Greek Myths Reimagined
Coraline by Neil Gaiman for $1.99
Peaces by Helen Oyeyemi for $4.99
Jay's Gay Agenda by Jason June for $2.99
A Taste of Honey by Kai Ashante Wilson for $2.99
Darius the Great Is Not Okay by Adib Khorram for $2.99
When the Moon Was Ours by Anna-Marie McLemore for $2.99
The Jigsaw Man by Nadine Matheson for $2.99
The Gone Dead by Chanelle Benz for $2.99
We Set the Dark on Fire by Tehlor Kay Mejia for $1.99
The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski for $2.99
The Other Mrs. by Mary Kubica for $2.99
In At The Deep End by Kate Davies for $1.99
The Many Half-Lived Lives of Sam Sylvester by Maya MacGregor for $1.99
The Girl Who Fell from the Sky by Heidi W. Durrow for $1.99
Not My Problem by Ciara Smyth for $2.99
Naturally Tan: A Memoir by Tan France for $2.99
How We Show Up by Mia Birdsong for $4.99
French Kids Eat Everything by Karen Le Billon for $1.99
Fearless Jones by Walter Mosley for $1.99
The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters by Priya Parker for $2.99
For the Love of April French by Penny Aimes for $1.99
The Far Field by Madhuri Vijay for $2.99
Diary of a Drag Queen by Crystal Rasmussen for $2.99
On Stranger Tides by Tim Powers for $1.99