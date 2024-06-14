Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 14, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

Invisible Man Got the Whole World Watching

$4.99

Invisible Man Got the Whole World Watching by Mychal Denzel Smith
Downtown Owl

$1.99

Downtown Owl by Chuck Klosterman
The Waves Take You Home

$3.99

The Waves Take You Home by María Alejandra Barrios Vélez
Auntie Poldi and the Sicilian Lions

$2.99

Auntie Poldi and the Sicilian Lions by Mario Giordano
Then She Was Gone

$2.99

Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell
Norwegian Wood

$2.99

Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami
To Shape a Dragon's Breath

$1.99

To Shape a Dragon's Breath by Moniquill Blackgoose
The Magic Fish

$1.99

The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen
Honor Among Thieves

$3.99

Honor Among Thieves by Rachel Caine and Ann Aguirre
I Will Judge You By Your Bookshelf

$1.99

I Will Judge You By Your Bookshelf by Grant Snider
A Decline in Prophets

$0.99

A Decline in Prophets by Sulari Gentill
Silent Came the Monster

$1.99

Silent Came the Monster by Amy Hill Hearth
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Ward Witch

$0.99

The Ward Witch by Sarah Painter
Meeting Millie

$0.99

Meeting Millie by Clare Ashton
The Possession of Mr. Cave

$1.99

The Possession of Mr. Cave by Matt Haig
Infinity Alchemist

$2.99

Infinity Alchemist by Kacen Callender
Previous Daily Deals

Not So Perfect Strangers

$0.99

Not So Perfect Strangers by L.S. Stratton
The Butcher of the Forest

$1.99

The Butcher of the Forest by Premee Mohamed
Books and Broadswords

$2.99

Books and Broadswords by Jessie Mihalik
Everything's Fine

$1.99

Everything's Fine by Cecilia Rabess
