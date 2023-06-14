Riot Headline Illinois Has Officially Banned Book Bans
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 14, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

Conviction
$2.99 Conviction by Denise Mina
The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer
$1.99 The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer by Janelle Monáe
The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections
$1.99 The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk
Giovanni's Room
$1.99 Giovanni's Room by James Baldwin
Self-Made Boys
$2.99 Self-Made Boys by Anna-Marie McLemore
Clark and Division
$3.99 Clark and Division by Naomi Hirahara
Disorientation
$4.99 Disorientation by Elaine Hsieh Chou
We Were Never Here
$1.99 We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz
A Game for All the Family
$1.99 A Game for All the Family by Sophie Hannah
Well Played
$2.99 Well Played by Jen DeLuca
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Women's House of Detention
$3.99 The Women's House of Detention by Hugh Ryan
The Library of Lost Things
$2.99 The Library of Lost Things by Laura Taylor Namey
Trust Exercise
$1.99 Trust Exercise by Susan Choi
Ancillary Justice
$2.99 Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie
Previous Daily Deals

Last Night at the Telegraph Club
$2.99 Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
Once and Future Witches
$2.99 Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow
The Ghost Bride
$1.99 The Ghost Bride by Yangsze Choo
A Discovery of Witches
$1.99 A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness
