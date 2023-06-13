Riot Headline Illinois Has Officially Banned Book Bans
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 13, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe
$1.99 Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe by Fannie Flagg
Get This Deal
Fruit of the Drunken Tree
$1.99 Fruit of the Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
Get This Deal
The Library of Lost Things
$2.99 The Library of Lost Things by Laura Taylor Namey
Get This Deal
Tess of the Road
$1.99 Tess of the Road by Rachel Hartman
Get This Deal
Murder in Westminster
$2.99 Murder in Westminster by Vanessa Riley
Get This Deal
Bitter
$1.99 Bitter by Akwaeke Emezi
Get This Deal
Making the Monster
$1.99 Making the Monster by Kathryn Harkup
Get This Deal
The Women's House of Detention
$3.99 The Women's House of Detention by Hugh Ryan
Get This Deal
Trust Exercise
$1.99 Trust Exercise by Susan Choi
Get This Deal
Ancillary Justice
$2.99 Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Last Night at the Telegraph Club
$2.99 Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
Get This Deal
A Discovery of Witches
$1.99 A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness
Get This Deal
Once and Future Witches
$2.99 Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow
Get This Deal
The Ghost Bride
$1.99 The Ghost Bride by Yangsze Choo
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

This Thing Between Us
$2.99 This Thing Between Us by Gus Moreno
Get This Deal
SPQR
$2.99 SPQR by Mary Beard
Get This Deal
The Road
$1.99 The Road by Cormac McCarthy
Get This Deal
Song of Blood & Stone
$3.99 Song of Blood & Stone by L. Penelope
Get This Deal