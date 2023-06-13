Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 13, 2023 Deals Jun 13, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe by Fannie Flagg Get This Deal $1.99 Fruit of the Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas Contreras Get This Deal $2.99 The Library of Lost Things by Laura Taylor Namey Get This Deal $1.99 Tess of the Road by Rachel Hartman Get This Deal $2.99 Murder in Westminster by Vanessa Riley Get This Deal $1.99 Bitter by Akwaeke Emezi Get This Deal $1.99 Making the Monster by Kathryn Harkup Get This Deal $3.99 The Women's House of Detention by Hugh Ryan Get This Deal $1.99 Trust Exercise by Susan Choi Get This Deal $2.99 Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo Get This Deal $1.99 A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness Get This Deal $2.99 Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow Get This Deal $1.99 The Ghost Bride by Yangsze Choo Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 This Thing Between Us by Gus Moreno Get This Deal $2.99 SPQR by Mary Beard Get This Deal $1.99 The Road by Cormac McCarthy Get This Deal $3.99 Song of Blood & Stone by L. Penelope Get This Deal You Might Also Like Atom-what? A Brief Introduction to the Atompunk Genre Daylight Horror Novels for Your Summer Reading Pleasure Illinois Has Officially Banned Book Bans The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Want a Living Wage? You Won't Find It Working at Most Indie Bookstores 10 of the Best Sci-Fi Books of Summer 2023