Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for June 12, 2024 Deals Jun 12, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99The Possession of Mr. Cave by Matt HaigGet This Deal$0.99Not So Perfect Strangers by L.S. StrattonGet This Deal $1.99Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-GarciaGet This Deal$5.99Dune by Frank HerbertGet This Deal $1.99Hula by Jasmin Iolani HakesGet This Deal$2.99Books and Broadswords by Jessie MihalikGet This Deal $1.99The Weavers of Alamaxa by Hadeer ElsbaiGet This Deal$1.99The Prisoner by Stephen King, Robin Furth, Peter David, Piotr KowalskiGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Butcher of the Forest by Premee MohamedGet This Deal$1.99The No-Show by Beth O'LearyGet This Deal $2.99One Last Stop by Casey McQuistonGet This Deal$1.99All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam MathewsGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99Fathomfolk by Eliza ChanGet This Deal$1.99Fun Home by Alison BechdelGet This Deal $1.99Deaf Utopia: A Memoir—and a Love Letter to a Way of Life by Nyle DimarcoGet This Deal$1.99The Gilded Ones by Namina FornaGet This Deal