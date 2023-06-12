Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 12, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

A Discovery of Witches
$1.99 A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness
Once and Future Witches
$2.99 Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow
Last Night at the Telegraph Club
$2.99 Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
The Book of Delights
$3.99 The Book of Delights by Ross Gay
The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep
$2.99 The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep by H.G. Parry
Girls With Bright Futures
$2.99 Girls With Bright Futures by Tracy Dobmeier and Wendy Katzman 
The Ghost Bride
$1.99 The Ghost Bride by Yangsze Choo
Book Boyfriend
$2.99 Book Boyfriend by Kris Ripper
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Darwin Affair
$2.99 The Darwin Affair by Tim Mason
Like a Love Story
$1.99 Like a Love Story by Abdi Nazemian
Every Last Lie
$2.99 Every Last Lie by Mary Kubica
Lily and the Octopus
$1.99 Lily and the Octopus by Steven Rowley
Previous Daily Deals

Delilah Green Doesn't Care
$2.99 Delilah Green Doesn't Care by Ashley Herring Blake
The City of Dusk
$2.99 The City of Dusk by Tara Sim
IQ
$3.99 IQ by Joe Ide
A People's History of Heaven
$1.99 A People's History of Heaven by Mathangi Subramanian
