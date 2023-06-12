Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 12, 2023 Deals Jun 12, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness Get This Deal $2.99 Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow Get This Deal $2.99 Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo Get This Deal $3.99 The Book of Delights by Ross Gay Get This Deal $2.99 The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep by H.G. Parry Get This Deal $2.99 Girls With Bright Futures by Tracy Dobmeier and Wendy Katzman Get This Deal $1.99 The Ghost Bride by Yangsze Choo Get This Deal $2.99 Book Boyfriend by Kris Ripper Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 The Darwin Affair by Tim Mason Get This Deal $1.99 Like a Love Story by Abdi Nazemian Get This Deal $2.99 Every Last Lie by Mary Kubica Get This Deal $1.99 Lily and the Octopus by Steven Rowley Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Delilah Green Doesn't Care by Ashley Herring Blake Get This Deal $2.99 The City of Dusk by Tara Sim Get This Deal $3.99 IQ by Joe Ide Get This Deal $1.99 A People's History of Heaven by Mathangi Subramanian Get This Deal You Might Also Like Atom-what? A Brief Introduction to the Atompunk Genre Affordable Book Depository Alternatives Quiz: What Book Should I Read Next? 6 of the Best Ways to Get Paid to Read Books The Best New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books Out June 2023 Book Riot's Deals of the Day for June 11, 2023