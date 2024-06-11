Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 11, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Butcher of the Forest

$1.99

The Butcher of the Forest by Premee Mohamed
Get This Deal
We Knew All Along

$2.99

We Knew All Along by Mina Hardy
Get This Deal
All This Could Be Different

$1.99

All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews
Get This Deal
Project Hail Mary

$1.99

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weird
Get This Deal
The Gilded Ones

$1.99

The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna
Get This Deal
The No-Show

$1.99

The No-Show by Beth O'Leary
Get This Deal
Fun Home

$1.99

Fun Home by Alison Bechdel
Get This Deal
One Last Stop

$2.99

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Fathomfolk

$2.99

Fathomfolk by Eliza Chan
Get This Deal
Diva

$2.99

Diva by Daisy Goodwin
Get This Deal
Deaf Utopia: A Memoir—and a Love Letter to a Way of Life

$1.99

Deaf Utopia: A Memoir—and a Love Letter to a Way of Life by Nyle Dimarco
Get This Deal
Cool For The Summer

$1.99

Cool For The Summer by Dahlia Adler
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons

$1.99

Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons by John Paul Brammer
Get This Deal
Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win

$2.99

Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win by Jo Piazza
Get This Deal
Atlas Six

$1.99

Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
Get This Deal
Bad Cree

$4.99

Bad Cree by Jessica Johns
Get This Deal