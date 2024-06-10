Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 10, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deal

Fathomfolk

$2.99

Fathomfolk by Eliza Chan
Horror Show

$1.99

Horror Show by Greg Kihn
Fortunate Son

$2.99

Fortunate Son by Walter Mosley
Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win

$2.99

Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win by Jo Piazza
Cool For The Summer

$1.99

Cool For The Summer by Dahlia Adler
Bad Cree

$4.99

Bad Cree by Jessica Johns
Deaf Utopia: A Memoir—and a Love Letter to a Way of Life

$1.99

Deaf Utopia: A Memoir—and a Love Letter to a Way of Life by Nyle Dimarco
Diva

$2.99

Diva by Daisy Goodwin
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors

$1.99

Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev
Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons

$1.99

Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons by John Paul Brammer
The Manor House Governess

$1.99

The Manor House Governess by C. A. Castle
The Second Chance Year

$2.99

The Second Chance Year by Melissa Weisner
Previous Daily Deals

Winter Counts

$1.99

Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
Plot Twist

$.99

Plot Twist by Breea Keenan
Atlas Six

$1.99

Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
Rouge

$1.99

Rouge by Mona Awad
