Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 10, 2023 Deals Jun 10, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 A People's History of Heaven by Mathangi Subramanian Get This Deal $4.99 Transcription by Kate Atkinson Get This Deal $0.99 A Pen Dipped in Poison by J.M. Hall Get This Deal $2.99 Mixed Plate by Jo Koy Get This Deal $5.99 Token by Beverly Kendall Get This Deal $3.99 Clean Air by Sarah Blake Get This Deal $2.99 Golden State by Ben H. Winters Get This Deal $1.99 She Gets the Girl by Rachael Lippincott & Alyson Derrick Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 This Thing Between Us by Gus Moreno Get This Deal $4.99 Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova Get This Deal $2.99 Someday Maybe by Onyi Nwabineli Get This Deal $2.99 Blackwater by Jeannette Arroyo, Ren Graham Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman Get This Deal $2.99 Delilah Green Doesn't Care by Ashley Herring Blake Get This Deal $1.99 Suburban Hell by Maureen Kilmer Get This Deal $2.99 Walking Practice by Dolki Min Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best Sci-Fi Books of Summer 2023 SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE Is a Must-Watch to Understand Today's Book Ban Movement: Book Censorship News, June 9, 2023 The Best New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books Out June 2023 Bookworm Reads Review: How Does it Compare to Goodreads or StoryGraph? Brave Books, Kirk Cameron Plan Public Library Events August 5; Public Libraries Need to Prepare Be Gay, Do Crime: 20 Must-Read LGBTQ+ Crime Novels