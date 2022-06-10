Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 10, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon Publishing

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing.

Today's Featured Deals

Truly Devious
$2.99 Truly Devious by Maureen Johnson
Get This Deal
This Poison Heart
$2.99 This Poison Heart by Kaylnn Bayron
Get This Deal
For the Love of April French
$1.99 For the Love of April French by Penny Aimes
Get This Deal
The Far Field
$2.99 The Far Field by Madhuri Vijay
Get This Deal
Diary of a Drag Queen
$2.99 Diary of a Drag Queen by Crystal Rasmussen
Get This Deal
The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters
$2.99 The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters by Priya Parker
Get This Deal
On Stranger Tides
$1.99 On Stranger Tides by Tim Powers
Get This Deal
Pride and Premeditation
$3.99 Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

SPQR
$2.99 SPQR by Mary Beard
Get This Deal
Gallant
$3.99 Gallant by V. E. Schwab
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard for $3.99

The Mirror Season by Anna-Marie McLemore for $2.99

Rosewater by Tade Thompson for $2.99

French Exit by Patrick deWitt for $1.99

The Book of Lost and Found by Lucy Foley for $4.99

Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall for $3.99

Salt Slow by Julia Armfield for $2.99

The Girl Who Drank The Moon by Kelly Barnhill for $1.99

Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers for $3.99

A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $2.99

We Love You, Charlie Freeman by Kaitlyn Greenidge for $1.99

Nimona by Noelle Stevenson for $1.99

Speak No Evil by Uzodinma Iweala for $1.99

The Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey for $2.99

The Prophets by Robert Jones, Jr. for $2.99

Witch Please by Ann Aguirre for $1.99

Iron & Velvet by Alexis Hall for $1.99

Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron for $2.99

My Real Children by Jo Walton for $2.99

The Queen of Blood by Sarah Beth Durst for $1.99

Hyperion by Dan Simmons for $3.99

Little and Lion by Brandy Colbert for $1.99

The Art of Gathering by Priya Parker for $2.99

All the Murmuring Bones by A.G. Slatter for $1.99

Girl in the Blue Coat by Monica Hesse for $2.99

Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy