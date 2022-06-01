Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 1, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

One True Loves by Elise Bryant for $1.99

Far From the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson fo $2.99

20th Century Ghosts by Joe Hill for $4.99

Polaris Rising by Jessie Mihalik for $1.99

Violeta by Isabel Allende for $2.99

Nimona by Noelle Stevenson for $1.99

Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan for $1.99

Dark Rise by C. S. Pacat for $1.99

A Spark of Light by Jodi Picoult for $2.99

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu for $4.99

When You Get the Chance by Tom Ryan & Robin Stevenson by $1.99

Opium and Absinthe by Lydia Kang for $1.99

The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna for $1.99

A Danger to Herself and Others by Alyssa Sheinmel for $1.99

Heartsick by Chelsea Cain for $3.99

Dreadful Company by Vivian Shaw for $1.99

You Will Know Me by Megan Abbott for $1.99

13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl by Mona Awad for $4.99

Flannery: A Life of Flannery O'Connor by Brad Gooch for $1.99

We The Animals by Justin Torres for $1.99

Never Saw Me Coming by Vera Kurian for $3.99

The Recovering by Leslie Jamison for $2.99

Patsy by Nicole Dennis-Benn for $2.99

I Know What You Did Last Summer by Lois Duncan for $1.99

Taft by Ann Patchett for $1.99