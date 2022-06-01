Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 1, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

Red, White, and Royal Blue
$2.99 Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
When Two Feathers Fell From The Sky
$4.99 When Two Feathers Fell From The Sky by Margaret Verble 
After I Do
$1.99 After I Do by Taylor Jenkins Reid
All These Bodies
$2.99 All These Bodies by Kendare Blake 
Crooked Hallelujah
$2.99 Crooked Hallelujah by Kelli Jo Ford
Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art
$2.99 Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor 
The Third Rainbow Girl
$3.99 The Third Rainbow Girl by Emma Copley Eisenberg
All Boys Aren't Blue
$2.99 All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

No One is Talking About This
$2.99 No One is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood
The Night Circus
$2.99 The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
Previous Daily Deals

