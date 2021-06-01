Pay what you want to learn a little about loads in the Knowledge 101 Humble Bundle! Pay what you want to learn a little about loads in the Knowledge 101 Humble Bundle! Pay what you want to learn a little about loads in the Knowledge 101 Humble Bundle!
Riot Headline Bid in This Bookish Auction to Provide Relief for Palestinian Children

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 1, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Sourcebooks

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Sourcebooks.

Today's Featured Deals

The Bride Test
$1.99 The Bride Test by Helen Hoang
Get This Deal
Insurrecto
$1.99 Insurrecto by Gina Apostol
Get This Deal
Late Migrations
$2.99 Late Migrations by Margaret Renkl
Get This Deal
The Black Flamingo
$1.99 The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

The Winter of Our Discontent
$1.99 The Winter of Our Discontent by John Steinbeck
Get This Deal
The Invisible Library
$2.99 The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison for $2.99

Parachutes by Kelly Yang for $1.99

Star Daughter by Sheet Thakrar for $1.99

Force of Nature by Jane Harper for $2.99

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99

The Left Hand of Darkness - 50th Anniversary Edition by Ursula K. Le Guin for $2.99

A Study In Scarlet Women by Sherry Thomas for $2.99

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr for $2.99

Eight Perfect Murders by Peter Swanson for $2.99

Dominicana by Angie Cruz for $2.99

Huntress by Kate Quinn for $2.99

Wilder Girls by Rory Power for $1.99

The Wolf and the Watchman by Niklas Natt ooh Dag for $1.99

Well Played by Jen DeLuca for $1.99

The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai for $4.99

The Red Tent by Anita Diamant for $2.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $2.99

Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick by Zora Neale Hurston for $2.99

The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend by Katarina Bivald for $2.51

The Walls Around Us by Nova Ren Suma for $1.99

The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch for $3.99

Recipe for Persuasion by Sonali Dev for $1.99

Pay what you want to learn a little about loads in the Knowledge 101 Humble Bundle!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!