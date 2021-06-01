Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 1, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sourcebooks Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Sourcebooks.

Today's Featured Deals

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Previous Daily Deals

Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison for $2.99

Parachutes by Kelly Yang for $1.99

Star Daughter by Sheet Thakrar for $1.99

Force of Nature by Jane Harper for $2.99

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99

The Left Hand of Darkness - 50th Anniversary Edition by Ursula K. Le Guin for $2.99

A Study In Scarlet Women by Sherry Thomas for $2.99

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr for $2.99

Eight Perfect Murders by Peter Swanson for $2.99

Dominicana by Angie Cruz for $2.99

Huntress by Kate Quinn for $2.99

Wilder Girls by Rory Power for $1.99

The Wolf and the Watchman by Niklas Natt ooh Dag for $1.99

Well Played by Jen DeLuca for $1.99

The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai for $4.99

The Red Tent by Anita Diamant for $2.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $2.99

Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick by Zora Neale Hurston for $2.99

The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend by Katarina Bivald for $2.51

The Walls Around Us by Nova Ren Suma for $1.99

The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch for $3.99

Recipe for Persuasion by Sonali Dev for $1.99