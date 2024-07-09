Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 9, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Realm of Ash

$2.99

Realm of Ash by Tasha Suri
Get This Deal
Three Assassins

$2.99

Three Assassins by Kotaro Isaka
Get This Deal
The Last Thing He Told Me

$2.99

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
Get This Deal
The Business of Lovers

$1.99

The Business of Lovers by Eric Jerome Dickey
Get This Deal
All the Stars and Teeth

$1.99

All the Stars and Teeth by Adalyn Grace
Get This Deal
One Italian Summer

$2.99

One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle
Get This Deal
A Natural History of Dragons

$2.99

A Natural History of Dragons by Marie Brennan
Get This Deal
Vesper Flights

$3.99

Vesper Flights by Helen Macdonald
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

My Roommate Is A Vampire

$1.99

My Roommate Is A Vampire by Jenna Levine
Get This Deal
Hild

$1.99

Hild by Nicole Griffin
Get This Deal
The Other Slavery: The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America

$2.99

The Other Slavery: The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America by Andrés Reséndez
Get This Deal
Business or Pleasure

$1.99

Business or Pleasure by Rachel Lynn Solomon
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Great Circle

$1.99

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
Get This Deal
The Immortal King Rao

$2.99

The Immortal King Rao by Vauhini Vara
Get This Deal
Beautiful World, Where Are You

$3.99

Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney
Get This Deal
Black Sheep

$1.99

Black Sheep by Rachel Harrison
Get This Deal