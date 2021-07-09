Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia
Riot Headline Scripps’s New Spelling Bee Winner Makes History

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 9, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Together We Will Go - On Sale Now!

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Together We Will Go - On Sale Now!

Today's Featured Deals

Trouble Is What I Do
$2.99 Trouble Is What I Do by Walter Mosley
Get This Deal
The Book: On the Taboo Against Knowing Who You Are
$1.99 The Book: On the Taboo Against Knowing Who You Are by Alan Watts
Get This Deal
The Secrets of Roscarbury Hall
$1.99 The Secrets of Roscarbury Hall by Ann O'Loughlin
Get This Deal
The Witch's Kind
$2.99 The Witch's Kind by Louisa Morgan
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Janesville
$1.99 Janesville by Amy Goldstein
Get This Deal
The Soulmate Equation
$2.99 The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

How to Pronounce Knife by Souvankham Thammavongsa for $2.99

Empire of Sand by Tasha Suri for $2.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99

You are a Badass by Jen Sincero for $2.99

Miracle Creek by Angie Kim for $3.99

Ordinary Girls by Jaquira Díaz for $1.99

When Life Gives You Lemons by Fiona Gibson for $2.99

The Grace of Kings by Ken Liu for $1.99

Wayward Son by Rainbow Rowell for $2.99

The Other Emily by Dean Koontz for $4.99

A Better Man by Louise Penny for $2.99

Second First Impressions by Sally Thorne for $2.99

The Widows of Malabar Hill by Sujata Massey for $2.99

Smoke and Mirrors: Short Fictions and Illusions by Neil Gaiman for $3.99

Fireheart Tiger by Aliette de Bodard for $3.99

All Systems Red by Martha Wells for $3.99

The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman for $3.99

Silver in the Wood by Emily Tesh for $3.99

Let real book nerds recommend books to you based on your reading tastes!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!