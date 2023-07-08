Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 8, 2023 Deals Jul 8, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen Get This Deal $2.99 Knots and Crosses by Ian Rankin Get This Deal $4.99 Dava Shastri's Last Day by Dava Shastri's Last Day Get This Deal $1.99 No One is Coming to Save Us by Stephanie Powell Watts Get This Deal $6.99 Red Queen by Juan Gómez-Jurado Get This Deal $1.99 Silver Under Nightfall by Rin Chupeco Get This Deal $4.99 Girlhood by Melissa Febos Get This Deal $2.99 Geekerella by Ashley Poston Get This Deal $2.99 Whisper Down the Lane by Clay McLeod Chapman Get This Deal $0.99 The Lost Man of Bombay by Vaseem Khan Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $5.99 Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto Get This Deal $1.99 The Book of Unknown Americans by Cristina Henríquez Get This Deal $5.99 The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff Get This Deal $4.99 Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream by Dean Jobb Get This Deal $2.99 The Library of the Dead by T. L. Huchu Get This Deal $1.99 My Killer Vacation by Tessa Bailey Get This Deal $2.99 One for All by Lillie Lainoff Get This Deal You Might Also Like Hoopla, Overdrive/Libby Now Banned for Those Under 18 in Mississippi 2023 Hugo Award Finalists Announced 8 Excellent New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books to Read in July 2023 The 20 Most Famous Books of All Time The Most Banned Books in the U.S. Are Not New Books: Book Censorship News, July 7, 2023 20 Must-Read Fiction and Nonfiction Books about the Disability Experience