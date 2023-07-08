Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 8, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy
$2.99 The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen
Get This Deal
Knots and Crosses
$2.99 Knots and Crosses by Ian Rankin
Get This Deal
Dava Shastri's Last Day
$4.99 Dava Shastri's Last Day by Dava Shastri's Last Day
Get This Deal
No One is Coming to Save Us
$1.99 No One is Coming to Save Us by Stephanie Powell Watts
Get This Deal
Red Queen
$6.99 Red Queen by Juan Gómez-Jurado
Get This Deal
Silver Under Nightfall
$1.99 Silver Under Nightfall by Rin Chupeco
Get This Deal
Girlhood
$4.99 Girlhood by Melissa Febos
Get This Deal
Geekerella
$2.99 Geekerella by Ashley Poston
Get This Deal
Whisper Down the Lane
$2.99 Whisper Down the Lane by Clay McLeod Chapman
Get This Deal
The Lost Man of Bombay
$0.99 The Lost Man of Bombay by Vaseem Khan
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers
$5.99 Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Get This Deal
The Book of Unknown Americans
$1.99 The Book of Unknown Americans by Cristina Henríquez
Get This Deal
The Bandit Queens
$5.99 The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff
Get This Deal
Iron Widow
$4.99 Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream
$2.99 The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream by Dean Jobb
Get This Deal
The Library of the Dead
$2.99 The Library of the Dead by T. L. Huchu
Get This Deal
My Killer Vacation
$1.99 My Killer Vacation by Tessa Bailey
Get This Deal
One for All
$2.99 One for All by Lillie Lainoff
Get This Deal