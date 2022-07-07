Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 7, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Today's Featured Deals

The Queen of Nothing
$2.99 The Queen of Nothing by Holly Black
Notes on an Execution
$2.99 Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka
Her Hidden Genius
$2.24 Her Hidden Genius by Marie Benedict
The Sympathizer
$1.99 The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen
Sisters of the Snake
$1.99 Sisters of the Snake by Sirena & Sasha Nanua
Unlikely Animals
$5.99 Unlikely Animals by Annie Hartnett
The Lost Continent
$2.99 The Lost Continent by Bill Bryson
Empire of Gold
$2.99 Empire of Gold by S. A. Chakraborty
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

We Sold Our Souls
$2.99 We Sold Our Souls by Grady Hendrix 
My Killer Vacation
$4.99 My Killer Vacation by Tessa Bailey
Previous Daily Deals

Libertie by Kaitlyn Greenidge for $2.99

Goldilocks by Laura Lam for $4.99

Hollow Fires by Samira Ahmed for $2.99

The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers by Maxwell King for $1.99

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams for $1.99

Fingersmith by Sarah Waters for $1.99

The Office of Historical Corrections by Danielle Evans for $1.99

Who Is Vera Kelly? by Rosalie Knecht for $1.99

Dava Shastri's Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti for $2.99

The Seep by Chana Porter for $1.99

Battle Royal by Lucy Parker for $1.99

All You Can Ever Know by Nicole Chung for $1.99

The Gunslinger (The Dark Tower I) by Stephen King for $2.99

You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi for $5.99

Marvel Myths and Legends by James Hill for $1.99

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers for $4.99

The Project by Courtney Summers for $2.99

Maybe in Another Life by Taylor Jenkins Reid for $1.99

Mythos: The Greek Myths Reimagined by Stephen Fry for $3.99

Girl Gone Viral by Alisha Rai for $2.99

Mostly Dead Things by Kristen Arnett for $1.99

Love in Catalina Cove by Brenda Jackson for $1.99

The Extraordinaries by TJ Klune for $2.99

The Luminaries by Eleanor Catton for $1.99

Destiny's Embrace by Beverly Jenkins for $1.99

The Dinosaur Artist by Paige Williams for $2.99

Such a Quiet Place by Megan Miranda for $2.99

Saving Ruby King by Catherine Adel West for $2.99

The Iron King by Julie Kagawa for $3.99

Transcription by Kate Atkinson for $1.99

A Spy in the Struggle by Aya de León for $2.99

Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood for $1.99

Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare for $1.99

The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson for $1.99

The Cactus by Sarah Haywood for $2.99

