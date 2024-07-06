Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 6, 2024 Deals Jul 6, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Exit West by Mohsin HamidGet This Deal$1.99The Evidence of Things Not Seen by James BaldwinGet This Deal $2.99Sing Me to Sleep by Gabi BurtonGet This Deal$1.99D'Aulaires Book of Greek Myths by Ingri d'Aulaire, Edgar Parin d'AulaireGet This Deal $1.99Black Sheep by Rachel HarrisonGet This Deal$1.99The Kiss Curse by Erin SterlingGet This Deal $1.99Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra AndrewsGet This Deal$2.99Blood, Bones & Butter: The Inadvertent Education of a Reluctant Chef by Gabrielle HamiltonGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Witch's Heart by Genevieve GornichecGet This Deal$3.99The Butchering Art by Lyndsey FitzharrisGet This Deal $1.99Heart-Shaped Box by Joe HillGet This Deal$2.99The Sentence by Louise ErdrichGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Wild Rain by Beverly JenkinsGet This Deal$1.99Marple: Twelve New Mysteries by Agatha Christie et alGet This Deal $2.99The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. HarrowGet This Deal$6.99The Ministry of Time by Kaliane BradleyGet This Deal You Might Also Like 12 Thrillers to Read This Summer 8 Science Fiction Books that are Impossible to Adapt to the Screen The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week July's Best Book Club Books The Most Popular Book Genres Right Now 10 New Nonfiction Book Releases of July 2024