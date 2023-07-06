Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 6, 2023 Deals Jul 6, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Husband Material by Alexis Hall Get This Deal $3.99 An American Marriage by Tayari Jones Get This Deal $2.99 In Pieces by Sally Field Get This Deal $6.99 The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill Get This Deal $2.99 The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream by Dean Jobb Get This Deal $2.99 Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree Get This Deal $3.99 The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner Get This Deal $1.99 The Wrong End of the Table by Ayser Salman Get This Deal $1.99 Difficult Women by Roxane Gay Get This Deal $2.99 The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo Get This Deal $1.99 Milk Blood Heat by Dantiel W. Moniz Get This Deal $2.99 Every Last Lie by Mary Kubica Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 My Killer Vacation by Tessa Bailey Get This Deal $2.99 The Library of the Dead by T. L. Huchu Get This Deal $1.99 State of Wonder by Ann Patchett Get This Deal $3.99 The Pink Hotel by Liska Jacobs Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99 Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America by Leila Philip Get This Deal $3.99 Advika and the Hollywood Wives by Kirthana Ramisetti Get This Deal $1.99 The Informationist by Taylor Stevens Get This Deal $1.99 The Final Strife by Saara El-Arifi Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 20 Most Famous Books of All Time 8 Knockout New Nonfiction Books to Read in July 2023 8 Exciting New Horror Books to Read in July 2023 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 8 Excellent New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books to Read in July 2023 Sleuthing Summer: 12 Great New Mystery & Thrillers For July 2023