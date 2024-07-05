Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 5, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Sin Eater

$2.99

Sin Eater by Megan Campisi
Get This Deal
Redemptor

$1.99

Redemptor by Jordan Ifueko
Get This Deal
Fruit of the Drunken Tree

$2.99

Fruit of the Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
Get This Deal
The Butchering Art

$3.99

The Butchering Art by Lyndsey Fitzharris
Get This Deal
The Witch's Heart

$1.99

The Witch's Heart by Genevieve Gornichec
Get This Deal
Madame Restell

$1.99

Madame Restell by Jennifer Wright
Get This Deal
Heart-Shaped Box

$1.99

Heart-Shaped Box by Joe Hill
Get This Deal
The Sentence

$2.99

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
Get This Deal
Wild Rain

$1.99

Wild Rain by Beverly Jenkins
Get This Deal
The Name-Bearer

$0.99

The Name-Bearer by Natalia Hernandez
Get This Deal
Marple: Twelve New Mysteries

$1.99

Marple: Twelve New Mysteries by Agatha Christie et al
Get This Deal
The Once and Future Witches

$2.99

The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

How to End a Love Story

$1.99

How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang
Get This Deal
The Ministry of Time

$6.99

The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
Get This Deal
The Last Bloodcarver

$1.99

The Last Bloodcarver by Vanessa Le
Get This Deal
The Merry Spinster: Tales of Everyday Horror

$2.99

The Merry Spinster: Tales of Everyday Horror by Daniel M. Lavery
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Dutch House

$2.99

The Dutch House by Ann Patchett
Get This Deal
Searching for Sylvie Lee

$1.99

Searching for Sylvie Lee by Jean Kwok
Get This Deal
How to Say Babylon

$2.99

How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair
Get This Deal
Final Girls

$4.99

Final Girls by Riley Sager
Get This Deal