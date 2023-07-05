Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 5, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

State of Wonder
$1.99 State of Wonder by Ann Patchett
Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning
$1.99 Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning by Cathy Park Hong 
The Pink Hotel
$3.99 The Pink Hotel by Liska Jacobs
The Library of the Dead
$2.99 The Library of the Dead by T. L. Huchu
Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America
$3.99 Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America by Leila Philip 
The Leavers
$2.99 The Leavers by Lisa Ko
Herokiller
$1.99 Herokiller by Paul Tassi
This One Summer
$2.99 This One Summer by Jillian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki
The Informationist
$1.99 The Informationist by Taylor Stevens
Advika and the Hollywood Wives
$3.99 Advika and the Hollywood Wives by Kirthana Ramisetti 
Gangland
$3.99 Gangland by Chuck Hogan
My Killer Vacation
$1.99 My Killer Vacation by Tessa Bailey
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Every Heart a Doorway
$3.99 Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire
Act Your Age, Eve Brown
$1.99 Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert
The Lying Life of Adults
$1.99 The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante
Seeing Ghosts
$3.99 Seeing Ghosts by Kat Chow
Previous Daily Deals

Poverty, By America
$5.99 Poverty, By America by Matthew Desmond
The Stardust Thief
$2.99 The Stardust Thief by Chelsea Abdullah 
The Final Strife
$1.99 The Final Strife by Saara El-Arifi
I Love You, I Hate You
$0.99 I Love You, I Hate You by Elizabeth Davis
