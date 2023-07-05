Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 5, 2023 Deals Jul 5, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 State of Wonder by Ann Patchett Get This Deal $1.99 Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning by Cathy Park Hong Get This Deal $3.99 The Pink Hotel by Liska Jacobs Get This Deal $2.99 The Library of the Dead by T. L. Huchu Get This Deal $3.99 Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America by Leila Philip Get This Deal $2.99 The Leavers by Lisa Ko Get This Deal $1.99 Herokiller by Paul Tassi Get This Deal $2.99 This One Summer by Jillian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki Get This Deal $1.99 The Informationist by Taylor Stevens Get This Deal $3.99 Advika and the Hollywood Wives by Kirthana Ramisetti Get This Deal $3.99 Gangland by Chuck Hogan Get This Deal $1.99 My Killer Vacation by Tessa Bailey Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $3.99 Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire Get This Deal $1.99 Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert Get This Deal $1.99 The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante Get This Deal $3.99 Seeing Ghosts by Kat Chow Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $5.99 Poverty, By America by Matthew Desmond Get This Deal $2.99 The Stardust Thief by Chelsea Abdullah Get This Deal $1.99 The Final Strife by Saara El-Arifi Get This Deal $0.99 I Love You, I Hate You by Elizabeth Davis Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 20 Most Famous Books of All Time Sleuthing Summer: 12 Great New Mystery & Thrillers For July 2023 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 8 Knockout New Nonfiction Books to Read in July 2023 Affordable Book Depository Alternatives 8 Exciting New Horror Books to Read in July 2023