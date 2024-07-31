Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 31, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

Gideon the Ninth

$2.99

Gideon the Ninth by Tamsin Muir
A Distant Heart

$2.99

A Distant Heart by Sonali Dev
Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore

$2.99

Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan
The Queen of the Night

$1.99

The Queen of the Night by Alexander Chee
Clever Creatures of the Night

$1.99

Clever Creatures of the Night by Samantha Mabry
Death Valley

$2.99

Death Valley by Melissa Broder
The Manicurist's Daughter

$2.99

The Manicurist's Daughter by Susan Lieu
The Dawnhounds

$1.99

The Dawnhounds by Sascha Stronach
The Monstrous Misses Mai

$2.49

The Monstrous Misses Mai by Van Hoang
The First State of Being

$1.99

The First State of Being by Erin Entrada Kelly
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Kamogawa Food Detectives

$1.99

The Kamogawa Food Detectives by Kishashi Kashiwai
We Have Always Lived in the Castle

$0.99

We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson
Year of Wonders

$1.99

Year of Wonders by Geraldine Brooks
Mickey Chambers Shakes It Up

$2.99

Mickey Chambers Shakes It Up by Charish Reid
Previous Daily Deals

Bookshops and Bonedust

$2.99

Bookshops and Bonedust by Travis Baldree
A Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry

$1.99

A Ruthless Lady's Guide to Wizardry by C. M. Waggoner
Another Brooklyn

$1.99

Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline Woodson
A Few Right Thinking Men

$.99

A Few Right Thinking Men by Sulari Gentill
