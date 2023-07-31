Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 31, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Sundial
$2.99 Sundial by Catriona Ward
Get This Deal
Sink: A Memoir
$3.99 Sink: A Memoir by Joseph Earl Thomas
Get This Deal
The Remaking
$2.99 The Remaking by Clay McLeod Chapman
Get This Deal
Florida
$2.99 Florida by Lauren Groff
Get This Deal
Earthlings
$1.99 Earthlings by Sayaka Murata, Ginny Tapley Takemori
Get This Deal
The Proposal
$1.99 The Proposal by Jasmine Guillory
Get This Deal
(Don't) Call Me Crazy
$2.99 (Don't) Call Me Crazy by Kelly Jensen (editor)
Get This Deal
You Will Know Me
$2.99 You Will Know Me by Megan Abbott
Get This Deal
A Memory Called Empire
$2.99 A Memory Called Empire by Arkady Martine
Get This Deal
Confessions
$2.99 Confessions by Kinae Minato
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Library of the Dead
$2.99 The Library of the Dead by T.L. Huchu
Get This Deal
The Mermaid and Mrs. Hancock
$1.99 The Mermaid and Mrs. Hancock by Imogen Hermes Gowar
Get This Deal
Mercy Street
$1.99 Mercy Street by Jennifer Haigh
Get This Deal
The Mushroom Tree Mystery
$0.99 The Mushroom Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Really Good, Actually
$1.99 Really Good, Actually by Monica Heisey
Get This Deal
The Build Up
$1.99 The Build Up by Tati Richardson
Get This Deal
Eartheater
$1.99 Eartheater by Dolores Reyes
Get This Deal
The Wise Women
$1.99 The Wise Women by Gina Sorell
Get This Deal