Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 31, 2022
Kiki's Delivery Service by Eiko Kadono & Emily Balistrieri (translator) for $1.99
Sarong Party Girls by Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan for $1.99
Sweet Sorrow by David Nicholls for $1.99
Looking for Alaska by John Green for $2.99
The Blood of Flowers by Anita Amirrezvani for $2.99
Chlorine Sky by Mahogany L. Browne for $1.99
Hemlock Grove by Brian McGreevy for $2.99
Redemptor by Jordan Ifueko for $4.99
Anchored Hearts by Priscilla Oliveras for $0.99
Girls on Fire by Robin Wasserman for $1.99
The Color Master by Aimee Bender for $4.99
The Shadow Land by Elizabeth Kostova for $1.99
A Wrinkle in Time: The Graphic Novel by Madeleine L'Engle & Hope Larson for $0.99
The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa & Philip Gabriel (translator) for $1.99
American Sherlock by Kate Winkler Dawson for $1.99
A Body in the Garden by Katharine Schellman for $1.99
Straight from the Horse's Mouth by Meryem Alaoui & Emma Ramadan (translator) for $4.99
Early Riser by Jasper Fforde for $1.99
Northern Spy by Flynn Berry for $1.99
Tempests and Slaughter by Tamora Pierce for $1.99
Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao for $1.99
The Long Drop Denise Mina for $2.99
Heart and Seoul by Jen Frederick for $4.99
The World Doesn't Require You by Rion Amilcar Scott for $2.99
A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $1.99