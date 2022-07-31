Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 31, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

Kiki's Delivery Service by Eiko Kadono & Emily Balistrieri (translator) for $1.99

Sarong Party Girls by Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan for $1.99

Sweet Sorrow by David Nicholls for $1.99

Looking for Alaska by John Green for $2.99

The Blood of Flowers by Anita Amirrezvani for $2.99

Chlorine Sky by Mahogany L. Browne for $1.99

Hemlock Grove by Brian McGreevy for $2.99

Redemptor by Jordan Ifueko for $4.99

Anchored Hearts by Priscilla Oliveras for $0.99

Girls on Fire by Robin Wasserman for $1.99

The Color Master by Aimee Bender for $4.99

The Shadow Land by Elizabeth Kostova for $1.99

A Wrinkle in Time: The Graphic Novel by Madeleine L'Engle & Hope Larson for $0.99

The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa & Philip Gabriel (translator) for $1.99

American Sherlock by Kate Winkler Dawson for $1.99

A Body in the Garden by Katharine Schellman for $1.99

Straight from the Horse's Mouth by Meryem Alaoui & Emma Ramadan (translator) for $4.99

Early Riser by Jasper Fforde for $1.99

Northern Spy by Flynn Berry for $1.99

Tempests and Slaughter by Tamora Pierce for $1.99

Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao for $1.99

The Long Drop Denise Mina for $2.99

Heart and Seoul by Jen Frederick for $4.99

The World Doesn't Require You by Rion Amilcar Scott for $2.99

A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $1.99