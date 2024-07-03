Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 3, 2024 Deals Jul 3, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $6.99The Ministry of Time by Kaliane BradleyGet This Deal$1.99Spinning Silver by Naomi NovikGet This Deal $1.99How to End a Love Story by Yulin KuangGet This Deal$1.99Searching for Sylvie Lee by Jean KwokGet This Deal $1.99The Last Bloodcarver by Vanessa LeGet This Deal$2.99The Dutch House by Ann PatchettGet This Deal $2.99The Merry Spinster: Tales of Everyday Horror by Daniel M. LaveryGet This Deal$4.99Creative Quest by QuestloveGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99How to Say Babylon by Safiya SinclairGet This Deal$2.99Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. KendiGet This Deal $1.99Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-GarciaGet This Deal$4.99Final Girls by Riley SagerGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99The Bone Season by Samantha ShannonGet This Deal$2.99The Immortalists by Chloe BenjaminGet This Deal $2.99Greek Lessons by Han Kang, translated by Deborah Smith and e. yaewonGet This Deal$4.99The Celebrants by Steven RowleyGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best New Book Releases Out July 2, 2024 Fight Boredom with Exciting Horror Books Summer Sleuthing: 12 New Mystery, Thrillers for July 2024 Reading 8 Science Fiction Books that are Impossible to Adapt to the Screen An Idaho Public Library Will Become Adults-Only July 1, 2024 New Horror Books That Will Have You Shaking in Your Sandals This July