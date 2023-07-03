Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 3, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Poverty, By America
$2.99 Poverty, By America by Matthew Desmond
Get This Deal
Sea Change
$2.99 Sea Change by Gina Chung
Get This Deal
The Stardust Thief
$2.99 The Stardust Thief by Chelsea Abdullah 
Get This Deal
Ejaculate Responsibly
$3.99 Ejaculate Responsibly by Gabrielle Stanley Blair 
Get This Deal
Little Weirds
$2.99 Little Weirds by Jenny Slate
Get This Deal
How We Disappeared
$1.99 How We Disappeared by Jing-Jing Lee 
Get This Deal
Hardland
$1.99 Hardland by Ashley E. Sweeney
Get This Deal
The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle
$2.99 The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton
Get This Deal
The Henna Artist
$1.99 The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi
Get This Deal
Begin Again
$2.99 Begin Again by Emma Lord
Get This Deal
Like a Sister
$2.99 Like a Sister by Kellye Garrett
Get This Deal
The Shadow of the Gods
$2.99 The Shadow of the Gods by John Gwynne 
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

I Love You, I Hate You
$0.99 I Love You, I Hate You by Elizabeth Davis
Get This Deal
Through My Window
$2.99 Through My Window by Ariana Godoy
Get This Deal
Stay Awake
$2.99 Stay Awake by Megan Goldin
Get This Deal
Truth Be Told
$0.99 Truth Be Told by Kia Abdullah
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Perfect Find
$2.99 The Perfect Find by Tia Williams
Get This Deal
Something Wild & Wonderful
$2.99 Something Wild & Wonderful by Anita Kelly
Get This Deal
Water for Elephants
$3.99 Water for Elephants by Sara Gruen
Get This Deal
Shadow and Bone
$1.99 Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo
Get This Deal