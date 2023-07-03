Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 3, 2023 Deals Jul 3, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Poverty, By America by Matthew Desmond Get This Deal $2.99 Sea Change by Gina Chung Get This Deal $2.99 The Stardust Thief by Chelsea Abdullah Get This Deal $3.99 Ejaculate Responsibly by Gabrielle Stanley Blair Get This Deal $2.99 Little Weirds by Jenny Slate Get This Deal $1.99 How We Disappeared by Jing-Jing Lee Get This Deal $1.99 Hardland by Ashley E. Sweeney Get This Deal $2.99 The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton Get This Deal $1.99 The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi Get This Deal $2.99 Begin Again by Emma Lord Get This Deal $2.99 Like a Sister by Kellye Garrett Get This Deal $2.99 The Shadow of the Gods by John Gwynne Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $0.99 I Love You, I Hate You by Elizabeth Davis Get This Deal $2.99 Through My Window by Ariana Godoy Get This Deal $2.99 Stay Awake by Megan Goldin Get This Deal $0.99 Truth Be Told by Kia Abdullah Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Perfect Find by Tia Williams Get This Deal $2.99 Something Wild & Wonderful by Anita Kelly Get This Deal $3.99 Water for Elephants by Sara Gruen Get This Deal $1.99 Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 20 Most Famous Books of All Time Affordable Book Depository Alternatives Sleuthing Summer: 12 Great New Mystery & Thrillers For July 2023 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now Fast-Paced Reads That Made Me Neglect Life Quiz: What Book Should I Read Next?