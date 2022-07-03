Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 3, 2022
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
Island Beneath the Sea by Isabel Allende for $2.99
Girl Gone Viral by Alisha Rai for $2.99
Mostly Dead Things by Kristen Arnett for $1.99
Love in Catalina Cove by Brenda Jackson for $1.99
The Extraordinaries by TJ Klune for $2.99
The Luminaries by Eleanor Catton for $1.99
Destiny's Embrace by Beverly Jenkins for $1.99
The Dinosaur Artist by Paige Williams for $2.99
Such a Quiet Place by Megan Miranda for $2.99
Saving Ruby King by Catherine Adel West for $2.99
The Iron King by Julie Kagawa for $3.99
Transcription by Kate Atkinson for $1.99
A Spy in the Struggle by Aya de León for $2.99
Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood for $1.99
Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart for $2.99
My Sweet Girl by Amanda Jayatissa for $1.99
Clown in a Cornfield by Adam Cesare for $1.99
The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson for $1.99
Nothing But Blackened Teeth by Cassandra Khaw for $2.99
The Cactus by Sarah Haywood for $2.99
Everywhere You Don't Belong by Gabriel Bump for $1.99
Meet Cute Diary by Emery Lee for $1.99
The Dark Lake by Sarah Bailey for $1.99
Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore for $2.99
Palace of the Drowned by Christine Mangan for $2.99