Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 29, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Early Bird Books

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Early Bird Books.

Today's Featured Deals

Jade City
$2.99 Jade City by Fonda Lee
Get This Deal
Dopesick
$2.99 Dopesick by Beth Macy
Get This Deal
Anchored Hearts
$0.99 Anchored Hearts by Priscilla Oliveras
Get This Deal
Girls on Fire
$1.99 Girls on Fire by Robin Wasserman
Get This Deal
Redemptor
$4.99 Redemptor by Jordan Ifueko
Get This Deal
The Color Master
$4.99 The Color Master by Aimee Bender
Get This Deal
The Shadow Land
$1.99 The Shadow Land by Elizabeth Kostova
Get This Deal
A Wrinkle in Time: The Graphic Novel
$2.99 A Wrinkle in Time: The Graphic Novel by Madeleine L'Engle & Hope Larson
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Kiki's Delivery Service
$1.99 Kiki's Delivery Service by Eiko Kadono & Emily Balistrieri (translator)
Get This Deal
The Travelling Cat Chronicles
$1.99 The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa & Philip Gabriel (translator)
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

American Sherlock by Kate Winkler Dawson for $1.99

A Body in the Garden by Katharine Schellman for $1.99

Straight from the Horse's Mouth by Meryem Alaoui & Emma Ramadan (translator) for $4.99

Early Riser by Jasper Fforde for $1.99

Northern Spy by Flynn Berry for $1.99

Tempests and Slaughter by Tamora Pierce for $1.99

Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao for $1.99

The Long Drop Denise Mina for $2.99

Heart and Seoul by Jen Frederick for $4.99

The World Doesn't Require You by Rion Amilcar Scott for $2.99

A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn for $1.99

The Dinosaur Artist Paige Williams for $3.99

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99

The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman for $2.99

Paperback Crush by Gabrielle Moss for $2.99

The Secret Place by Tana French for $1.99

The Seep by Chana Porter for $1.99

No Heaven for Good Boys by Keisha Bush for $2.99

Mostly Dead Things by Kristen Arnett for $1.99

The Color of Air by Gail Tsukiyama for $1.99

The Way You Make Me Feel by Maurene Goo for $0.99

Asking for a Friend by Andi Osho for $0.99

London, With Love by Sarra Manning for $2.99

The Mercies by Kiran Millwood Hargrave for $2.99

A Taste of Sage by Yaffa S. Santos for $1.99

Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy