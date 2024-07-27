Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 27, 2024 Deals Jul 27, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99ASAP: A Second Chance K-Pop Romance by Axie OhGet This Deal$1.99Frenemy Fix-Up by Yahrah St. JohnGet This Deal $1.99No One Is Coming to Save Us by Stephanie Powell WattsGet This Deal$2.99Last Chance Books by Kelsey RodkeyGet This Deal $2.99Close to Death by Anthony HorowitzGet This Deal$1.99Poor Things by Alasdair GrayGet This Deal $1.99The Hating Game by Sally ThorneGet This Deal$1.99Poor Deer by Claire OshetskyGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen ChoGet This Deal$0.99The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley JacksonGet This Deal $1.99Home is Where the Bodies Are by Jeneva RoseGet This Deal$1.99The Worst Best Man by Mia SosaGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99When Women Were Dragons by Kelly BarnhillGet This Deal$2.99The Framed Women of Ardemore House by Brandy ShillaceGet This Deal $1.99Partners in Crime by Alisha RaiGet This Deal$4.99The Starless Sea by Erin MorgensternGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Book Club Book of the Summer The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week We Finally Have a Book of the Summer. And I Am Happy to Say It's Good. The Best New Books Out in August, According to Indie Booksellers 8 Short Historical Fiction Reads You Can Finish In One Sitting 9 Sublime New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Audiobooks