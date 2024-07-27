Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 27, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

ASAP: A Second Chance K-Pop Romance

$2.99

ASAP: A Second Chance K-Pop Romance by Axie Oh
Frenemy Fix-Up

$1.99

Frenemy Fix-Up by Yahrah St. John
No One Is Coming to Save Us

$1.99

No One Is Coming to Save Us by Stephanie Powell Watts
Last Chance Books

$2.99

Last Chance Books by Kelsey Rodkey
Close to Death

$2.99

Close to Death by Anthony Horowitz
Poor Things

$1.99

Poor Things by Alasdair Gray
The Hating Game

$1.99

The Hating Game by Sally Thorne
Poor Deer

$1.99

Poor Deer by Claire Oshetsky
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water

$2.99

The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water by Zen Cho
The Haunting of Hill House

$0.99

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson
Home is Where the Bodies Are

$1.99

Home is Where the Bodies Are by Jeneva Rose
The Worst Best Man

$1.99

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa
Previous Daily Deals

When Women Were Dragons

$1.99

When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill
The Framed Women of Ardemore House

$2.99

The Framed Women of Ardemore House by Brandy Shillace
Partners in Crime

$1.99

Partners in Crime by Alisha Rai
The Starless Sea

$4.99

The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
