Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 27, 2020

Today's Featured Deals

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Previous Daily Deals

A River in Darkness by Masaji Ishikawa for $1.99

Don't Read the Comments by Eric Smith for $1.99

How Dare the Sun Rise by Sandra Uwiringiyimana for $1.99

The Saturday Night Ghost Club by Craig Davidson for $1.99

Love Her or Lose Her by Tessa Bailey for $3.99

The Distant Hours by Kate Morton for $2.99

Blue Monday by Nicci French for $1.99

Marcus Off Duty by Marcus Samuelson for $1.99

Other Minds by Peter Godfrey-Smith for $2.99

God Help the Child by Toni Morrison for $1.99

A Kind of Freedom by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton for $1.99

Blood Orange by Harriet Tyce for $2.99

The Light Between Oceans by M.L. Stedman for $2.99

Remarkable Creatures by Tracy Chevalier for $1.99

Welcome to Lagos by Chibundu Onuzo for $1.99

River of Teeth by Sarah Gailey for $3.99

Dorothy Must Die by Danielle Paige for $1.99

Dark Tales by Shirley Jackson for $1.99

The French Girl by Lexie Elliott for $1.99

A Love Hate Thing by Whitney D. Grandison for $1.99

Under the Udala Trees by Chinelo Okparanta for $2.99

All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens Throughout the Ages by Saundra Mitchell for $3.99

The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett for $1.99

Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore by Robin Sloan for $2.99

X: A Novel by Kekla Magoon and Ilyasa Shabazz

Sick: A Memoir by Porochista Khakpour for $2.99

Crier's War by Nina Varela for $1.99

A Witch in Time by Constance Sayers for $2.99

The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman for $2.99

Younger by Pamela Redmond for $1.99

Vita Nostra by Sergey and Marina Dyachenko for $2.99

Marina by Carlos Ruiz Zafon for $2.99

The Astonishing Color of After by Emily X.R. Pan for $3.99

Care Work by Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha for $1.99

Miracle Creek by Angie Kim for $2.99

Heavy by Kiese Laymon for $2.99

Monstress Vol. One by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda for $4.99

Far From the Tree by Robin Benway for $1.99

The Tenth Girl by Sara Faring for $2.99

Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $1.99

Chocolat by Joanne Harris for $1.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99

Love Her or Lose Her by Tessa Bailey for $3.99

H Is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald for $1.99

The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris for $3.99

Field of Blood by Denise Mina for $4.99

Court of Fives by Kate Elliott for $0.99

There Will Come a Darkness by Katy Rose Pool for $2.99

And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie for $1.99

Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles for $1.99

Sawkill Girls by Claire Legrand for $1.99

Code Girls (Young Readers Edition) by Liza Mundy for $3.99

The Undoing of Thistle Tate by Katelyn Detweiler for $1.99

Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw for $4.99

Binti by Nnedi Okorafor for $0.99

My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $3.99

Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison for $2.99

The A.I. Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole for $2.99

Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil by Lezley McSpaddena for $0.99

Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark for $3.99

The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall for $4.99

Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $2.99

This Book is Anti-Racist by Tiffany Jewell and Aurelia Durand for $2.99

And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosely for $4.99