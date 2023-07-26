Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 26, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Magician's Daughter
$1.99 The Magician's Daughter by H. G. Parry
Get This Deal
Chaos Theory
$2.99 Chaos Theory by Nic Stone
Get This Deal
How To Love A Jamaican
$4.99 How To Love A Jamaican by Alexia Arthurs
Get This Deal
Valiant Gentlemen
$2.99 Valiant Gentlemen by Sabrina Murray
Get This Deal
Of a Feather: A Brief History of American Birding
$2.99 Of a Feather: A Brief History of American Birding by Scott Weidensaul
Get This Deal
A Room Away From The Wolves
$1.99 A Room Away From The Wolves by Nova Ren Suma
Get This Deal
Would I Lie To You?
$2.99 Would I Lie To You? by Aliya Ali-Afzal 
Get This Deal
Rebel Queen
$1.99 Rebel Queen by Michelle Moran
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Homicide and Halo-Halo
$1.99 Homicide and Halo-Halo by Mia P. Manansala
Get This Deal
Just Haven't Met You Yet
$1.99 Just Haven't Met You Yet by Sophie Cousens
Get This Deal
Fiona and Jane
$2.99 Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho
Get This Deal
The Nature of Witches
$1.99 The Nature of Witches by Rachel Griffin
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Mask of Mirrors
$4.99 The Mask of Mirrors by M. A. Carrick
Get This Deal
Gallant
$2.99 Gallant by V.E. Schwab
Get This Deal
Cackle
$1.99 Cackle by Rachel Harrison
Get This Deal
Station Eleven
$1.99 Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
Get This Deal