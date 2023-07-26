Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 26, 2023 Deals Jul 26, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 The Magician's Daughter by H. G. Parry Get This Deal $2.99 Chaos Theory by Nic Stone Get This Deal $4.99 How To Love A Jamaican by Alexia Arthurs Get This Deal $2.99 Valiant Gentlemen by Sabrina Murray Get This Deal $2.99 Of a Feather: A Brief History of American Birding by Scott Weidensaul Get This Deal $1.99 A Room Away From The Wolves by Nova Ren Suma Get This Deal $2.99 Would I Lie To You? by Aliya Ali-Afzal Get This Deal $1.99 Rebel Queen by Michelle Moran Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Homicide and Halo-Halo by Mia P. Manansala Get This Deal $1.99 Just Haven't Met You Yet by Sophie Cousens Get This Deal $2.99 Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho Get This Deal $1.99 The Nature of Witches by Rachel Griffin Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 The Mask of Mirrors by M. A. Carrick Get This Deal $2.99 Gallant by V.E. Schwab Get This Deal $1.99 Cackle by Rachel Harrison Get This Deal $1.99 Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel Get This Deal You Might Also Like These are the Most Assigned Novels by Women in U.S. Colleges Adult Versions of Your Favorite Childhood Fantasy Novels 10 of the Best Historical Science Fiction Books The Most Popular Books on Goodreads So Far The Best New Book Releases Out July 25, 2023 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists