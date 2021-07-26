Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations
Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 26, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Book 4 of the Mo Katz series, published by BrickHouse Books

Today's Featured Deals

The Eye of the World (The Wheel of Time #1)
$4.99 The Eye of the World (The Wheel of Time #1) by Robert Jordan
The Warmth of Other Suns
$1.99 The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson
The Truths We Hold
$2.99 The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris
Girl, Woman, Other
$1.99 Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

The Fishermen
$1.99 The Fishermen by Chigozie Obioma
Sky in the Deep
$2.99 Sky in the Deep by Adrienne Young
Previous Daily Deals

Still Lives by Maria Hummel for $1.99

The Murder at the Vicarage by Agatha Christie for $1.99

Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa for $4.99

Daring Greatly by Brené Brown for $2.99

Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman for $1.99

The Unbroken by C. L. Clark for $4.99

Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories edited by Stephanie Perkins by $2.99

The Kiss of Deception by Mary E. Pearson for $2.99

Every Last Secret by A. R. Torre for $1.99

Not Your Sidekick by C. B. Lee for $1.99

The Hellion's Waltz by Olivia Waite for $3.99

Wolf in White Van by John Darnielle for $3.99

Spoiler Alert by Olivia Dade for $1.99

The Good Luck Girls by Charlotte Nicole Davis

Let's Talk About Love by Claire Kann for $2.99

Skyhunter by Marie Lu for $2.99

The Refrigerator Monologues by Catherynne M. Valente for $1.99

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99

Miracle Creek by Angie Kim for $3.99

Ordinary Girls by Jaquira Díaz for $1.99

The Grace of Kings by Ken Liu for $1.99

The Other Emily by Dean Koontz for $4.99

A Better Man by Louise Penny for $2.99

Smoke and Mirrors: Short Fictions and Illusions by Neil Gaiman for $3.99

Fireheart Tiger by Aliette de Bodard for $3.99

All Systems Red by Martha Wells for $3.99

The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman for $3.99

