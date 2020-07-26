Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 26, 2020
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Love Her or Lose Her by Tessa Bailey for $3.99
The Distant Hours by Kate Morton for $2.99
Blue Monday by Nicci French for $1.99
Marcus Off Duty by Marcus Samuelson for $1.99
Other Minds by Peter Godfrey-Smith for $2.99
God Help the Child by Toni Morrison for $1.99
A Kind of Freedom by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton for $1.99
Blood Orange by Harriet Tyce for $2.99
The Light Between Oceans by M.L. Stedman for $2.99
Remarkable Creatures by Tracy Chevalier for $1.99
Welcome to Lagos by Chibundu Onuzo for $1.99
River of Teeth by Sarah Gailey for $3.99
Dorothy Must Die by Danielle Paige for $1.99
Dark Tales by Shirley Jackson for $1.99
The French Girl by Lexie Elliott for $1.99
A Love Hate Thing by Whitney D. Grandison for $1.99
Under the Udala Trees by Chinelo Okparanta for $2.99
All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens Throughout the Ages by Saundra Mitchell for $3.99
The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett for $1.99
Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore by Robin Sloan for $2.99
X: A Novel by Kekla Magoon and Ilyasa Shabazz
Sick: A Memoir by Porochista Khakpour for $2.99
Crier's War by Nina Varela for $1.99
A Witch in Time by Constance Sayers for $2.99
The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman for $2.99
A River in Darkness by Masaji Ishikawa for $1.99
Younger by Pamela Redmond for $1.99
Vita Nostra by Sergey and Marina Dyachenko for $2.99
Marina by Carlos Ruiz Zafon for $2.99
The Astonishing Color of After by Emily X.R. Pan for $3.99
Care Work by Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha for $1.99
Miracle Creek by Angie Kim for $2.99
Heavy by Kiese Laymon for $2.99
Monstress Vol. One by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda for $4.99
Far From the Tree by Robin Benway for $1.99
The Tenth Girl by Sara Faring for $2.99
Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $1.99
Chocolat by Joanne Harris for $1.99
The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99
H Is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald for $1.99
The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris for $3.99
Field of Blood by Denise Mina for $4.99
Court of Fives by Kate Elliott for $0.99
There Will Come a Darkness by Katy Rose Pool for $2.99
And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie for $1.99
Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles for $1.99
Sawkill Girls by Claire Legrand for $1.99
Code Girls (Young Readers Edition) by Liza Mundy for $3.99
The Undoing of Thistle Tate by Katelyn Detweiler for $1.99
Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw for $4.99
Binti by Nnedi Okorafor for $0.99
My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $3.99
Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison for $2.99
The A.I. Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole for $2.99
Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil by Lezley McSpaddena for $0.99
Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark for $3.99
The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall for $4.99
Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $2.99
This Book is Anti-Racist by Tiffany Jewell and Aurelia Durand for $2.99
And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosely for $4.99