Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 25, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Conductors

$2.99

The Conductors by Nicole Glover
Get This Deal
The Trespasser

$1.99

The Trespasser by Tana French
Get This Deal
The Road to the Country

$6.99

The Road to the Country by Chigozie Obioma
Get This Deal
When Women Were Dragons

$1.99

When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill
Get This Deal
The Starless Sea

$4.99

The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
Get This Deal
Mika in Real Life

$1.99

Mika in Real Life by Emiko Jean
Get This Deal
The Children of Jocasta

$2.99

The Children of Jocasta by Natalie Haynes
Get This Deal
The Nest

$1.99

The Nest by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Framed Women of Ardemore House

$2.99

The Framed Women of Ardemore House by Brandy Shillace
Get This Deal
Our Share of Night

$4.99

Our Share of Night by Mariana Enriquez
Get This Deal
Partners in Crime

$1.99

Partners in Crime by Alisha Rai
Get This Deal
An Unkindness of Ghosts

$2.99

An Unkindness of Ghosts by Rivers Solomon
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Made for Love

$1.99

Made for Love by Alissa Nutting
Get This Deal
The Sisters Brothers

$1.99

The Sisters Brothers by Patrick deWitt
Get This Deal
Women of Good Fortune

$3.99

Women of Good Fortune by Sophie Wan
Get This Deal
With the Fire on High

$1.99

With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo
Get This Deal