Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 25, 2024 Deals Jul 25, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Conductors by Nicole GloverGet This Deal$1.99The Trespasser by Tana FrenchGet This Deal $6.99The Road to the Country by Chigozie ObiomaGet This Deal$1.99When Women Were Dragons by Kelly BarnhillGet This Deal $4.99The Starless Sea by Erin MorgensternGet This Deal$1.99Mika in Real Life by Emiko JeanGet This Deal $2.99The Children of Jocasta by Natalie HaynesGet This Deal$1.99The Nest by Cynthia D'Aprix SweeneyGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99The Framed Women of Ardemore House by Brandy ShillaceGet This Deal$4.99Our Share of Night by Mariana EnriquezGet This Deal $1.99Partners in Crime by Alisha RaiGet This Deal$2.99An Unkindness of Ghosts by Rivers SolomonGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Made for Love by Alissa NuttingGet This Deal$1.99The Sisters Brothers by Patrick deWittGet This Deal $3.99Women of Good Fortune by Sophie WanGet This Deal$1.99With the Fire on High by Elizabeth AcevedoGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Book Club Book of the Summer 9 Sublime New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Audiobooks Hooray, It’s Time for New Books! The Best New Book Releases Out July 23, 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Who Needs Sleep? 11 Books That'll Keep You Up Reading All Night Long