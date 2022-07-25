Riot Headline Book Riot Will Match Your Donation to the National Network of Abortion Funds
Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 25, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Early Bird Books

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Early Bird Books.

Today's Featured Deals

No Heaven for Good Boys
$2.99 No Heaven for Good Boys by Keisha Bush 
Get This Deal
Mostly Dead Things
$1.99 Mostly Dead Things by Kristen Arnett
Get This Deal
Battle for the Big Top
$2.99 Battle for the Big Top by Les Standiford
Get This Deal
The Seep
$1.99 The Seep by Chana Porter
Get This Deal
The Color of Air
$1.99 The Color of Air by Gail Tsukiyama
Get This Deal
Jane In Love
$1.99 Jane In Love by Rachel Givney 
Get This Deal
The Way You Make Me Feel
$1.99 The Way You Make Me Feel by Maurene Goo
Get This Deal
The Secret Place
$1.99 The Secret Place by Tana French 
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Bell Jar
$2.99 The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath
Get This Deal
Asking for a Friend
$0.99 Asking for a Friend by Andi Osho
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

London, With Love by Sarra Manning for $0.99

The Goodbye Coast by Joe Ide for $2.99

Home Body by Rupi Kaur for $1.99

The Mercies by Kiran Millwood Hargrave for $2.99

Small Fry by Lisa Brennan-Jobs for $1.99

A Taste of Sage by Yaffa S. Santos for $1.99

The Ophelia Girls by Jane Healey for $1.99

Surviving Autocracy by Masha Gessen for $2.99

The Disappearing Act by Catherine Steadman for $2.99

Up All Night by Laura Silverman for $1.99

Necroscope by Brian Lumley for $2.99

The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes for $2.99

The Road to Little Dribbling by Bill Bryson for $2.99

Prime Meridian by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $1.99

We Were the Lucky Ones by Georgia Hunter for $2.99

The Royal We by Heather Cocks & Jessica Morgan for $2.99

The Butterfly Girl by Rene Denfeld for $1.99

I, Mona Lisa by Natasha Solomons for $0.99

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics by Dolly Parton for $3.99

The Stand-In by Lily Chu for $1.99

The Searching Dead by Ramsey Campbell for $0.99

Saving Ruby King by Catherine Adel West for $2.99

The Invitation by Lucy Foley for $2.99

Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell by Susanna Clarke for $3.99

Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews for $2.99

Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy