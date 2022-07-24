Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 24, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

London, With Love by Sarra Manning for $0.99

The Goodbye Coast by Joe Ide for $2.99

Home Body by Rupi Kaur for $1.99

The Mercies by Kiran Millwood Hargrave for $2.99

Small Fry by Lisa Brennan-Jobs for $1.99

A Taste of Sage by Yaffa S. Santos for $1.99

The Ophelia Girls by Jane Healey for $1.99

Surviving Autocracy by Masha Gessen for $2.99

The Disappearing Act by Catherine Steadman for $2.99

Up All Night by Laura Silverman for $1.99

Necroscope by Brian Lumley for $2.99

The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes for $2.99

The Road to Little Dribbling by Bill Bryson for $2.99

Prime Meridian by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $1.99

We Were the Lucky Ones by Georgia Hunter for $2.99

The Royal We by Heather Cocks & Jessica Morgan for $2.99

The Butterfly Girl by Rene Denfeld for $1.99

I, Mona Lisa by Natasha Solomons for $0.99

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics by Dolly Parton for $3.99

The Stand-In by Lily Chu for $1.99

The Searching Dead by Ramsey Campbell for $0.99

Saving Ruby King by Catherine Adel West for $2.99

The Invitation by Lucy Foley for $2.99

Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell by Susanna Clarke for $3.99

Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews for $2.99