Book Riot's Deals of the Day for July 23, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals
$1.99 The Salt Roads by Nalo Hopkinson
$1.99 Four Dead Queens by Astrid Scholte
$1.99 Lakewood by Megan Giddings
$0.99 Voices in the Snow by Darcy Coates
$1.99 Two Can Keep a Secret by Karen M. McMaus
$1.99 The Sisters Brothers by Patrick deWitt
$1.99 Those Beyond the Wall by Micaiah Johnson
$2.99 The Other Mrs. by Mary Kubica

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals
$1.99 House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson
$1.99 A Council of Dolls by Mona Susan Power
$2.99 No Beast So Fierce by Dane Huckelbridge
$6.99 The Unwedding by Ally Condie

Previous Daily Deals
$2.99 The Complete Fiction of Nella Larsen by Nella Larsen
$1.99 Whiskey Tender by Deborah Taffa
$1.99 A Tempest of Tea by Hafsah Faizal
$1.99 My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She's Sorry by Fredrik Backman